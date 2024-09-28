Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israeli Air Force is continuing to eliminate senior commanders and operatives from the Hezbollah terrorist army after assassinating the terror organization’s chief, Hassan Nasrallah and his high command late Friday afternoon in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, and on Saturday afternoon killed Hassan Khalil Yassin, a senior Hezbollah intelligence operative.



The IAF strike, in Dahieh, was guided by the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

Advertisement





Yassin stood at the head of a department responsible for the identification of civilian and military targets, on the northern border and deep within Israeli territory.

As part of his role, Yassin collaborated intensely with all of Hezbollah’s offensive units.

He was personally involved in the planning of terror attacks that were executed during the war against Israeli civilians and soldiers, and planned additional attacks to be carried out in the coming days.

“Challenging days await us,” IDF Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi said in a statement following the attacks.

“The IDF is at peak readiness, both in defense and offense, across all fronts, and is prepared for what comes next. Hezbollah has murdered innocent people worldwide, hiding its weapons under the homes of families, women and children and turning them into human shields.

“As we have shown, we will not allow such a threat to our citizens! We are determined to continue destroying the Hezbollah terrorist organization and to keep fighting.

“We have more missions ahead on all fronts — destroying terrorist organizations and their capabilities, returning our hostages — the mission is constantly before our eyes as well as the safe return of the residents in the north and south to their homes.

“This week, the year comes to an end; a year where IDF commanders and soldiers fight bravely and work to put an end to the hardships of the past. The IDF stands with the bereaved families. We will continue to honor the path of the fallen.

“With the fighting spirit and resilience of the entire nation, the IDF will continue to safeguard our security!”

Share this article on WhatsApp: