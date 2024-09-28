Photo Credit: European Union via Wikimedia Commons

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell lamented that no one, not him, not the US, not anyone can stop Benjamin Netanyahu. Borrell has been pushing to block Israel from destroying Hezbollah and calling for a 21 day ceasefire to that effect.

“What we do is to put all diplomatic pressure to a ceasefire, but nobody seems to be able to stop Netanyahu, neither in Gaza nor in the West Bank,” Borrell told journalists at the UN General Assembly around the time Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the podium.

He expressed concern that Netanyahu has made it clear that Israel won’t “stop until Hezbollah is destroyed.” “If the interpretation of being destroyed is the same as with Hamas, then we are going to go for a long war,” Borrell said.

In August, Borrell tried to convince EU countries to place sanctions on Israeli ministers.

Borrell has repeatedly attacked Israel over the past few months.

