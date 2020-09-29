Photo Credit: IDF

Lebanon’s citizens are once again being used as human shields, the IDF warned Tuesday night, following the address to the United Nations General Assembly by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he revealed the exact locations of secret Hezbollah precision guided missile (PGM) factories and weapons warehouses embedded within civilian neighborhoods in Beirut.

In its own lengthy statement, the IDF provided additional information about the three Hezbollah sites being used to manufacture the precision guided missiles in the heart of Beirut.

“Lately, various explosions occurred in populated areas in Lebanese territory. Among these explosions is the one which occurred last week, in which a weapons warehouse located in Ain Qana (neighborhood) exploded,” the IDF said. “These explosions demonstrate how the Hezbollah terror organization is using Lebanese civilians as human shields.

“The PGM project which is being carried out by both Hezbollah and Iran includes the conversion of existing rockets into PGMS as well as a well-planned PGM manufacturing array, operating via establishment of manufacturing sites on Lebanese territory. This project is yet another proof of the exploitation of Lebanese civilians by Hezbollah, and the ongoing Iranian activity via the terror organization, aimed to sabotage Lebanon’s stability and civilians.

“Today, a PGM manufacturing site, located in the heart of Beirut, has been exposed alongside two additional sites. The following is information about the three exposed sites:

A PGM manufacturing site in the industrial area of the Janah neighborhood. Two gas companies are located adjacent to the site: the first immediately west of the site, and the second approximately 50 meters from it. A gas station is located a few dozen meters west of the site. An underground PGM manufacturing site located in the Laylaki neighborhood. The site is located underneath a seven-story residential building, home to more than 70 families. The site has two entrances, eastern and northern. Both a medical center and a church are located approximately 130 meters from the site. An underground PGM manufacturing site located in the Chouaifet neighborhood. The site is located underneath a five-story residential building, home to approximately 50 families. There is a mosque located approximately 90 meters north of the site.

“The State of Israel and the IDF have reported these sites numerous times, both to the UN and additional diplomatic networks as well as via various media channels.

“Hezbollah is illegally utilizing these sites, while putting Lebanese civilians at risk. The exposure of these sites today was made with the aim of calling the Lebanese government again, with the support of the international community, to intervene in the matter; and to allow Lebanese civilians to protect themselves from the risks caused by the entrenchment of the Iran-proxy Hezbollah in their country.

“These PGM manufacturing sites, deliberately placed in the heart of populated areas in Beirut, are risking first and foremost Lebanese civilians. The disaster which occurred in the Beirut Port last August and the explosion in September showcase the extent to which the lives, security, and property of Lebanese civilians are at risk.

“The State of Israel, and the IDF in particular are monitoring these sites using advanced means and are very knowledgeable in regard to the PGM project. They will continue to extensively operate against it with various methods and tools,” the IDF said.

Macron Blames Hezbollah for Lebanon’s Current Failure

Speaking from Paris on Sunday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron blamed Hezbollah for the failure of Lebanese political parties to form a new reformist government, and for the swift resignation of a newly chosen prime minister, former Lebanese Ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib.

In his remarks, Macron said, “Hezbollah cannot operate at the same time as an army against Israel, a militia unleashed against civilians in Syria, and a respectable political party in Lebanon.

“It must not believe that it is stronger than it is. It must show that it respects all Lebanese. These last days, it clearly demonstrated the opposite.”

Macron Scolds Lebanese Leaders, Blames Hezbollah, Amal for Failure to Form Government

At the time the entire focus of Macron’s remarks was centered on the Iranian proxy’s unwillingness to forfeit control over the finance portfolio together with its Shiite ally, Amal.

However, in light of Tuesday’s revelations to the UN General Assembly by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the above information provided by the IDF, one is prompted to question whether Macron was among those to whom the State of Israel and the IDF “have reported these sites numerous times” as mentioned above, via the UN and diplomatic networks as well as through media.

Macron added in his remarks that he would look at “concerted sanctions” against Lebanese leaders if necessary, noting that setting up a government with Shiites at this point is not realistic “because today Lebanese leaders are afraid of Hezbollah.” One can well understand that fear, given the above information; but unless they can master their fear and take control of their nation before the situation deteriorates further, they may indeed have reason to be well and truly terrified.