Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

The IDF has reconfigured its deployment on Israel’s border with Lebanon and has shut down roads near the border in an anticipation of a pending attack by the Hezbollah terror organization.

The IDF stated Saturday that “in light of the assessment of the situation in the IDF and in accordance with the defense plan of the Northern Command, the IDF’s deployment in the military and civilian space will change in order to strengthen the defense on the northern border.”

The IDF has already steamed reinforcements to the border and “a number of changes were made in the deployment of the forces near the Lebanese border, as well as other operations that serve the operational efforts,” the IDF stated.

Furthermore, a number of routes in the border area were blocked for the movement of military vehicles. In addition, in a few localities, access roads were blocked to civilians, and alternative routes have been opened for residents’ movement.

The IDF stated that is “highly prepared for all scenarios in the face of enemy operations” and warned the Lebanese state that it will be held “responsible for what happens in its territory.”

IDF Chief of Staff, Major General Aviv Kochavi, toured the Northern Command on Saturday, received an intelligence update, and met with the top brass.

The IDF is preparing for a possible military response from Hezbollah after the group officially announced the death of one of its men killed in an attack attributed to Israel on Iranian targets in Syria last Monday night.

Hezbollah issued a statement Tuesday in which it “mourned the mujahid” Ali Kamel Mohsen “who embraced martyrdom” in the overnight Israeli strike on the Damascus International Airport.

Hezbollah has previously threatened to respond to any death of its men killed by Israel, in Lebanon or Syria. This official recognition of the death of one of their men would require a response.

The IDF estimates that if Hezbollah retaliates, it will be on a low scale, as the terror organization cannot withstand a massive clash with Israel at this time.

However, it is preparing for all scenarios and a quick deterioration in the security situation in the north.