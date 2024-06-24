Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

Waves of Israel Air Force fighter jets filled the skies early Monday to carry out attacks in southern Lebanon in retaliation for multiple attacks launched by Hezbollah at northern Israel throughout the day on Sunday.

Throughout the night, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets that included a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Aitaroun, Hezbollah operational infrastructure sites and terrorist infrastructure sites in the areas of Kfarkela, Ghazieh and Khiam in southern Lebanon.

White phosphorus munition strikes by the #Israeli forces near the towns of Kfarkela and Khiam in Southern #Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/nHrhqHiUrI — ConflictLive ? (@conflict_live) June 24, 2024

In addition, Israeli ground forces fired artillery, mortars and machine guns at Hezbollah positions in the same areas.

The massive attacks came in response to anti-tank guided missile fire launched Sunday evening by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon on the northern Israeli town of Metula and earlier in the day, a drone attack on the community of Beit Hillel, where Hezbollah claimed its forces were targeting an “IDF military headquarters.” n

Two IDF reservists serving as members of the local security team in Metula were wounded in the anti-tank missile attacks. One was seriously wounded, the other sustained mild injuries.

The missile fire also damaged buildings in the area.

The wounded security personnel were taken to a Rambam Medical Center in Haifa for medical treatment and their families were notified, the IDF said.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, three houses in Metula were badly damaged in a separate anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) attack launched by Hezbollah. No physical injuries were reported.

The missiles ignited flames upon impact, burning “an entire street of yards,” according to Metula Mayor David Azoulay, who spoke with Galei Tzahal Army Radio about the attack.

Hezbollah claimed the homes were being used by Israel Defense Forces.

Hezbollah missile fire on Saturday struck agricultural areas in Kibbutz Manara, causing damage but no injuries.

