Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IAF aircraft eliminated Hamas weapons specialist Muhammad Salah on Sunday night in Gaza, following intelligence information.

Salah, who was responsible for projects and development in Hamas’ Weapons Manufacturing Headquarters, was also involved in developing strategic weaponry for the terrorist organization.

As part of his responsibilities, Salah commanded a number of Hamas terrorist squads that worked on developing weapons.

IDF troops are continuing to carry out intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area.

The troops have located large amounts of weapons, among them launchers used to fire at IDF troops that were in the Tel al-Sultan section of Rafah. The rocket launchers were dismantled by the troops.

In addition, over the past day, IDF troops eliminated a number of armed terrorists who posed a threat, and dismantled several tunnel shafts in the Rafah area.

IDF troops are also continuing their operational activity in central Gaza. The troops spotted several terrorists operating in the area and eliminated them in a drone strike.

The Israel Air Force has also carried out numerous strikes against terror targets in the enclave, eliminating tunnel shafts, armed terrorist squads, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

