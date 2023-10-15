Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90
View of the border between Israel and Lebanon in northern Israel, December 27, 2022.

Israel Defense Forces sealed off a four-kilometer security zone along the northern border on Sunday, following a deadly anti-tank missile attack a short while earlier by Hezbollah operatives against an Israeli moshav.

One man was killed in the attack on Moshav Shatula, and three others were wounded, including two in serious condition. The wounded were rushed to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

Hezbollah took responsibility for the attack.

The IDF said artillery forces targeted the source of the missile fire, in addition to striking targets in southern Lebanon following a second round of anti-tank missile fire aimed at Israeli forces near the border.

In accordance with a situational assessment, the IDF emphasized that entry into the four-kilometer zone is absolutely prohibited and urged the public to be aware of the status and not enter the area.

Israelis living within two kilometers of the northern border were told to stay near their protected areas until further notice, including residents of Bar’am, Dan, Daphna, Kfar Giladi, Kiryat Shmona, Ma’ayan Baruch, Menara, Misgav Am, Snir, Tzivon,, Yeron, and Yiftach.

The IDF also announced that GPS is being restricted in active combat zones, and warned the restrictions could cause temporary malfunctions in location-based applications – such as those installed on cell phones to alert citizens about infiltrations, rocket fire and other imminent attacks.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

