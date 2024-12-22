Photo Credit: IDF

IDF troops have located a Hezbollah combat compound in southern Lebanon with eight weapons storage facilities both above and below ground.

As part of the ceasefire agreement with Israel brokered by the United States and France, Hezbollah had agreed to dismantle all of its terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon and remove it to the area north of the Litani River. But the remnants of the terrorist army do not seem especially motivated to comply with the conditions of the deal, other than to refrain from open attacks on Israeli territory.

Israeli soldiers of the 188th Brigade meanwhile are continuing operations in southern Lebanon to enforce the agreement, “while acting in accordance with the ceasefire and understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF says.

During their operations the brigade’s combat engineering soldiers located the combat compound and weapon storage facilities, connected by an underground infrastructure.

The weapons included machine guns, rockets, mortar shells and additional ordnance. Take a look:

In the compound itself, the troops found communication and electrical equipment, anti-tank missiles, explosives, and computers.

The soldiers dismantled the compound and confiscated the weapons they found. They also uncovered a firing position aimed toward northern Israeli communities, which contained a weapons storage facility — an absolute violation of the agreement; not the first and probably not the last.

Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed during a visit to Lebanese territory on Sunday morning that Israel will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

“We will not allow Hezbollah operatives to return to the villages of the south and re-establish the terror infrastructure that will pose a threat to the northern communities, and we will ensure the IDF’s ability to continue to fully enforce the reality on the ground,” Katz promised.

