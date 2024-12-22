Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni, Israel Ministry of Defense

Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed during a visit to Lebanese territory on Sunday that Israel would not allow the Hezbollah terrorist army to rebuild in southern Lebanon and threaten northern Israel.

Katz visited the area together with the commander of the 91st Division, Brigadier General Shai Klapper, to oversee security arrangements in preparation for the next stages of implementing the ceasefire agreement understandings.

During his visit, Katz conducted a situation assessment with the commander of the division, Brigade 188, Colonel Or Volozinsky, and the commanders of Battalions 13 and 605, on the operational components along the sector.

He also spoke with the commanders and fighters and expressed to them his great appreciation for their activity during the maneuver, and for the protection of the residents and communities of the north.

“I came here to the IDF outpost, which overlooks the Shiite villages of Maron a-Ras and Yaron, “which posed a major threat to the Galilee communities, to make sure up close that the IDF’s achievements in Lebanon will be maintained.

“We will not allow Hezbollah operatives to return to the villages of the south and re-establish the terror infrastructure that will pose a threat to the northern communities, and we will ensure the IDF’s ability to continue to fully enforce the reality on the ground,” Katz promised.

“We have defeated Hezbollah with unprecedented strength, we have pulled out the snake’s teeth, and if Hezbollah does not withdraw beyond the Litani and tries to violate the ceasefire – we will crush its head,” he pledged.

“We will ensure the removal of the threat and the restoration of security to allow the residents of the north to return safely to their homes.”

