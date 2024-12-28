Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli military forces have uncovered — and dismantled — a subterranean Hezbollah terrorist tunnel and attack base in southern Lebanon.

The 100 meter (330 feet)-long tunnel route led to a hideout for elite Hezbollah Radwan commando forces, as well as a Hezbollah command center containing rocket launchers used to fire at Israel during the war, along with a large number of explosives.

The tunnel was discovered by the IDF’s 300th Brigade under the command of the 146th Division in cooperation with the Yahalom engineering force while conducting operational activities to remove threats in southern Lebanon.

The Yahalom Unit investigated and cleared the tunnel route of explosives and threats, and assisted troops who located rifles, machine guns, anti-tank missiles, and observation systems inside the tunnel.

All the uncovered equipment was confiscated and destroyed, as well as the underground tunnel route itself.

Near the tunnel, Israeli forces also discovered an anti-tank missile stockpile and heavy machine gun positions aimed at IDF posts.

The IDF’s 300th Brigade “is continuing to remove threats in southern Lebanon, in accordance with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF said.

The IDF is expected to withdraw from Lebanon within a 60-day window but given the daily discoveries of arms pointed at the Jewish State, and the ongoing violations of the “ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” that expectation appears to be deeply unrealistic.

