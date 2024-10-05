Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israel Defense Forces have had a busy week in Lebanon, eliminating dozens of Hezbollah commanders, including two key senior terrorists who headed the group’s communication networks and its precision-guided missile manufacturing project.

On Friday, the IDF struck Hezbollah’s main intelligence headquarters in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut controlled by the terrorist organization.

Advertisement





IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing on Saturday night that since the start of ground operations in Lebanon, Israeli troops have dismantled more than two thousand Hezbollah targets, including military structures, weapons, and underground terrorist infrastructure of the organization. Also since the beginning of the ground war in Lebanon, the troops have eliminated around 440 terrorists from the ground and the air, 30 of whom were commanders of various ranks.



“The battle has a heavy price,” Hagari added. “Since the operation in southern Lebanon began, we have reported the deaths of nine IDF soldiers in various encounters with terrorists. Yesterday, we announced that two IDF soldiers were killed by the explosion of a UAV that came from Iraq. In the same incident, another 24 soldiers were injured, 21 of them lightly. We are investigating the incident.”

Hezbollah Communications Network Chief Eliminated

The Israeli Air Force eliminated Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, responsible for the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s communication networks, in a precise, intelligence-based strike on Thursday in Beirut.

Sakafi was a senior Hezbollah terrorist who was responsible for the communications unit since 2000. His efforts within the unit garnered him respect, and as a result of his position Sakafi was closely affiliated with senior Hezbollah terrorists.

The communications unit is the unit responsible for the continuous flow of information within the organization, and is responsible for the development, maintenance, and use of the communications networks, during routine and emergency operations.

Sakafi invested significant efforts to develop communication capabilities between all of Hezbollah’s units, in all periods of operation, in order to maintain the flow of information throughout the terrorist organization.

WATCH: Estimated 4000+ Hezbollah Terrorists Wounded as Beepers Explode Across Lebanon

At least one of those networks was destroyed recently in an operation that blew up walkie talkies and beepers held by top Hezbollah commanders across Lebanon and Syria.

More than 1,500 senior Hezbollah terrorists were permanently maimed in the explosions.

Hezbollah’s Weapons Manufacturing Chief Eliminated

Earlier this week, the IAF eliminated Mahmoud Yusef Anisi, a senior terrorist involved in the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s weapons manufacturing chain.

Anisi, who like Sakafi killed in a precise, intelligence-based strike in Beirut, was one of the leaders of the Hezbollah precision-guided missile (PGM) campaign in Lebanon and was a significant source of knowledge with many technological abilities in the field of weapons manufacturing.

Anisi joined Hezbollah more than 15 years ago and was an expert in mechanical engineering, dedicating his knowledge to strengthening the advancement of strategic weaponry within the terrorist organization.

Hezbollah’s ‘4400 Unit’ Commander Eliminated

The commander of Hezbollah’s 4400 Unit, Mohammed Jaafar Katzir, was eliminated in an IAF strike earlier this week.

IAF Strikes Weapons Transfer Tunnel on Lebanese-Syrian Border

As part of the IDF’s effort to prevent weapons from being smuggled into Lebanese territories, IAF fighter jets on Thursday also struck an underground tunnel crossing from the Lebanese border into Syria.

The 3.5 kilometer (two mile)-long tunnel enabled the transfer and storage of large quantities of weapons underground.

The tunnel’s operations were led by Hezbollah’s 4400 Unit, which is responsible for the transportation of weapons from Iran and its proxies to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

During the strike, terrorist infrastructure sites, weapons storage facilities, and additional terror infrastructure were destroyed.

Additionally, Israeli forces struck infrastructure sites adjacent to the Masna’a border crossing between Syria and Lebanon.

Share this article on WhatsApp: