Photo Credit: Israel Defense Forces / YouTube screengrab

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari warned Sunday night that Israel is “making the necessary preparations to remove the threat from our border” in the north.

The warning comes as Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, continues to escalate its attacks against Israel in the north.

Red Alert incoming rocket sirens were triggered at around 9 am Monday in the northern Israeli town of Ya’ara, with the likelihood that such sirens would continue to be triggered along the border with Lebanon in the hours to come as well.

The terror group claimed responsibility on Sunday afternoon for a barrage of nine rockets fired at Israel’s Upper Galilee region, with several of the projectiles landing in open areas. Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for 10 attacks that had been directed at Israeli territory since the morning hours.

Israeli aircraft and tanks attacked a terrorist cell that was attempting to launch anti-tank missiles toward the Israeli town of Livne and other areas along the border. The IDF struck the sources of the fire.

Tens of thousands of Israelis remain under mandatory evacuation from their homes along the border with Lebanon as the back-and-forth continues, a situation expected to drag on for at least several more months, the residents were told by government officials.

“Since the Hamas massacre of October 7th, Hezbollah has been increasing its attacks against Israel: firing rockets, missiles and drones; killing Israeli civilians and soldiers, and displacing over 80,000 Israelis from their homes in the north,” Hagari told reporters in a briefing.

The IDF has responded by repeatedly striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

The Iranian proxy is “dragging Lebanon into an unnecessary war that would have devastating consequences for the people of Lebanon. This is a war that they do not deserve,” Hagari warned.

“When it comes to existential threats, we regard every day as though it’s October 6th, so that the Hamas massacre of October 7th never happens again — on any one of our borders.

“The facts on the ground speak for themselves: Hezbollah’s violations of UN Resolution 1701 have rendered it effectively null and void,” he said.

Hagari said that until there is an “effective solution” in place that ensures the security of Israelis, the IDF will continue its defensive activities.

“Until and unless a diplomatic solution is found and implemented: We will continue making the necessary preparations to remove the threat from our border.”