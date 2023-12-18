Photo Credit: Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
Alleged Israeli attack on Damascus airport, October 27, 2022.

At least two soldiers were injured Sunday night in an air strike aimed at a Damascus airport and surrounds, according to the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Last week (Dec. 12), three rockets were fired at northern Israel from Syrian territory. The IDF fired at the source of the rocket attacks in response. On Dec. 7 two rockets were fired at Israel from Syrian territory.

“At about 10:05 pm on Sunday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression with missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in Damascus countryside,” SANA reported.

“Our air defense systems intercepted the missiles and shot down a number of them,” the news outlet said, adding the two “military personnel” were injured along with material losses.

According to Syrian opposition sources, two waves of air strikes were carried out. The attacks targeted pro-Iranian militia sites as well as the Al-Dimas Airport in western Damascus, which has also been used by Iran to deliver advanced weaponry to its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah.

Major damage was caused, according to the reports.

