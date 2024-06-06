Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Nabatieh District in southern Lebanon is engulfed in flames after a series of airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force late Wednesday night.

The strikes targeted Hezbollah-linked sites in the village of Kafr Rumman, including a munitions depot near the town of Kounine, triggering a massive explosion and subsequent fire.

The strikes followed a deadly Hezbollah explosive suicide drone attack earlier in the day on the Druze town of Hurfeish in the Upper Galilee that killed IDF Sgt. (res.) Refael Kauders, 39, a reservist from Tzur Hadassah.

Hurfeish is about five kilometers (about three miles) from Israel’s northern border with Lebanon; its residents were not evacuated when Hezbollah opened hostilities against Israel on October 8th, the day after the October 7th war was launched by Hamas.

At least nine other IDF soldiers were wounded in the Hezbollah drone strike, including first responders who came to help those who were injured in the initial attack. Hezbollah launched a second explosive suicide drone when medical personnel raced to the scene. The IDF is investigating why the drone strike did not trigger the Red Alert incoming alarm system.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told military commanders and firefighters during a visit to Kiryat Shmona that Israel is “prepared for very intense action in the north” to restore security and return the 60,000 displaced residents to their homes near the Lebanese border.