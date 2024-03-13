Photo Credit: Arab social networks

Lebanese media reported on Wednesday that two people – a commander in Hamas’s military arm and a Syrian person – were killed and two others were injured in an Israeli drone strike on Al-Hush Road, south of Tyre on the southern Lebanese shore.

The reports noted that the Israeli drone targeted the car when it was only about two kilometers away from the city. The Hamas commander was inside the car while the Syrian victim was riding a motorcycle and apparently happened to pass by at the moment of the attack.

Except, of course, for the issue of what was a Syrian biker doing in south Lebanon?

Hamas’ Al-Aqsa TV reported that the assassinated commander was Hadi Ali Mustafa from the Rashidiya “refugee” camp near Tyre.

Israeli warplanes also launched an air strike targeting the Labouneh area in Naqoura and the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said it was planning to submit a complaint to the UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on March 11 and 12 against residential areas around the city of Baalbek and neighboring villages: “The Foreign Ministry urges the international community to put pressure on Israel to stop its ongoing attacks at an escalating rate, and calls again for the necessity of the members of the Security Council collectively to condemn the Israeli attacks against Lebanon, and to work to fully implement the 2006 Security Council Resolution 1701 to reach permanent stability and reassurance on Lebanon’s southern border.”

Hey, wait a minute, that’s what Israel wants, too! UNSC Resolution 1701 calls for Hezbollah to disengage from the Israeli border and retreat north of the Litani River, 28 kilometers away.

Perhaps if the IDF assassinates more terrorists in south Lebanon, the Lebanese FM would meet with Hezbollah to take care of business? One can hope.