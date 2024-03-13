Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A 24-year-old Arab Israeli citizen active in Britain’s pro-Hamas demonstrations has been granted asylum in the UK after claiming he would face persecution in Israel due to his race, his Muslim faith and his opinion that Israel is “governed by an apartheid regime.”

However, the claim appears to be more of a red herring than anything else, intended to head off an attempt to deport “Hassan” (not his real name) from his cushy life in Britain.

In their request for asylum, attorneys claimed “Hassan” would be at risk of “hostile attention” if he were to return to Israel. Was he facing deportation? If so, for what reason? No explanation provided.

According to The Guardian, which broke the story, “Hassan” has spent most of his life in the UK.

It’s not clear why the Home Office decided to grant him asylum rather than allow the legal process to unfold.

Interestingly, British journalist Douglas Murray has repeatedly pointed out that bona fide Hamas terrorist leaders are living in England, and some have even been granted citizenship. “Hassan’s” status is unclear, as is the reason for concealing his identity.

“Hassan’s” lawyers said he believes Israel is governed by “an apartheid regime that engages in systematic and pervasive discrimination, persecution and violence touching on all aspects of Palestinian life,” according to the report.

It is an odd and slightly paranoid view, given the deeply integrated role of Arab Israelis in the Jewish State, visible to anyone who visits the Knesset (Israeli parliament), where there are nearly a dozen Arab Israeli lawmakers representing several Arab Israeli political parties), any hospital, pharmacy or university. Arab Israelis are members of the Israel Defense Forces, Israel’s Border Police and the Israel Police force as well.

Arab Israelis — many of whom are Muslims and some of whom are Christians — are actively involved in every aspect of Israeli life and who enjoy equal rights with other Israelis.

The premise is also skewed: there are no “Palestinian” Israeli citizens. That’s a contradiction in terms. The tens of thousands of Palestinian Authority citizens who up to October 7, 2023, held Israeli work permits and were gainfully employed by Israelis in the state, are residents of the Palestinian Authority, not Israel. And sadly, their terrorist friends have destroyed their livelihoods upon the altar of hate and bloodshed.

On October 7, thousands of Hamas-led terrorists — not all of them members of the Hamas terror organization — invaded Israel, torturing and slaughtering more than 1,200 people and abducting 253 others, dragging them into Gaza captivity. The finely-tuned intelligence gathered over a period of at least three years appeared to have been sourced at least in part by citizens of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza who worked daily, side by side, with Jewish employers in Israel.

The massacre created a sea change in the Jewish State, ending the policy of issuing Israeli work permits to Palestinian Authority citizens, including those from Gaza.