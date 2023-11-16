Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

While Israel Defense Forces fighters are systematically dismantling the deeply entrenched Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, other IDF personnel are defending communities in the north against an escalating series of attacks by Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah.

Earlier this week, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi issued instructions for “high preparedness” of all forces during a situation assessment in the Northern Command.

“We are preparing the operational plans for the North,” Halevi said in a statement. “Our mission is to bring security.

“The security situation will not remain such that the civilians of the north do not feel safe returning to their homes.”

Dozens of communities along Israel’s northern border have been evacuated due to the increasing risk of a conflict with the Lebanese terrorists, including Israel’s northernmost city, Kiryat Shmona.

Israeli forces have begun carrying out limited offensive, pre-emptive operations against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.

On Thursday afternoon, a number of rockets fired from Lebanon landed in open areas within seconds of Red Alert incoming rocket warning sirens that were activated in the areas of Shtula and Even Menachem in northern Israel.

In addition, anti-tank missiles were fired at an IDF post in the area of Dovev, where an Israel Electric Company worker was killed (Nov. 14) in a similar attack.

Shalom Aboudi, 56, was with a team of workers repairing power lines near Moshav Dovev that were damaged in a previous rocket attack when he and his team came under rocket fire. Aboudi was killed in a direct hit; 14 other Israelis were injured in the same barrage of rockets.

No injuries were reported this time around.

In response, the IDF directed artillery fire toward Lebanon.

IDF soldiers also struck a terrorist cell in Lebanon that was attempting to launch anti-tank missiles toward Israeli territory.

Hezbollah operatives also attempted to carry out a number of launches toward the area of Misgav Am in northern Israel, as well as toward IDF posts in the areas of Metula and Yiftah.

No injuries were reported.

In response, IDF soldiers directed artillery fire toward the sources of the launches.

During the morning hours, IDF fighter jets carried out air strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including a number of military posts from which Hezbollah terrorists were operating.

Hezbollah operatives fired an anti-tank missile towards the northern Israeli community of Shlomi late Wednesday night. In response, the IDF struck the Hezbollah launch post from which the missile was fired, and a few hours later Israeli forces also struck a terrorist who was operating near Shlomi, on the Lebanese side of the border.

The IDF also struck several observation posts and additional launch posts, a weapons compound, and terror infrastructure sites belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.