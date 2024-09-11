Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

Lebanon is on high alert as tensions with Israel continue to rise, leading the country to prepare for the potential outbreak of a large-scale war. The situation has escalated following increased Israeli military activity, including air force reconnaissance flights over southern Lebanon, public statements by Israeli security officials about readiness for military action in Lebanon.

While many residents of Lebanon hoped for a reprieve after Hezbollah’s retaliation for the assassination of Fuad Shukar, continuing fears of a wider Israeli invasion have triggered south Lebanon’s residents and authorities to ramp up preparations for large-scale evacuations.

Lebanese media reports speculate that the Israeli military plans to enter the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon to prevent Iran and its proxies from supplying Hezbollah by land.

Over 186 village councils across Lebanon have reached out to both the government and Hezbollah, expressing their willingness to shelter displaced residents. The latest reports suggest that approximately 113,000 Lebanese have already left their homes and are now residing in temporary shelters across the country.

The Baalbek district of northern Lebanon is one of several regions making contingency plans to accommodate tens of thousands of people. Government officials estimate that 150,000 residents are considered at high risk of displacement should a full-scale war break out between Lebanon and Israel.

Many displaced residents have sought refuge in the north of the country, often facing exorbitant rent prices in safer areas. Rent costs in these regions have reportedly skyrocketed, with some residents paying up to four times the average rate. Additionally, there have been numerous reports of Shi’ite families being turned away from Sunni or Christian neighborhoods, which are perceived to be safer.

Syrian refugees living in northern Lebanese villages have been evicted to make way for evacuees from the south.

Nearly 80,000 Israelis were forced to evacuate their homes near the Lebanon border when Hezbollah began launching rockets and drones in October. Hezbollah leaders have said they will continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes. The attacks have killed 26 civilians and 20 soldiers on the Israeli side.

Since October 8, Hezbollah has launched more than 6,700 rockets and drones.

Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from southern Lebanon in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

