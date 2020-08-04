The massive explosion that has killed more than 50 people and injured hundreds of others Tuesday evening in the Port of Beirut was caused by “materials that were stored at the port,” according to Lebanon’s General Security Director-General Major-General Abbas Ibrahim, who spoke with the LBCI news organization Tuesday evening about the disaster.

The high ranking security official was referring to “highly explosive sodium nitrate,” a chemical that had been confiscated from a ship more than a year ago and was placed in one of the warehouses at the port, according to an Arabic-language news bulletin published by LCBI. The sodium nitrate was assumed to be damaged and inert, but clearly was not, the news outlet added.

It’s not yet clear how the chemicals were detonated.

The blast rocked Beirut, shattering glass, pummeling buildings into rubble and ripping the balconies from those that remained, Lebanon’s Health Minister, Hamad Hassan told media. Reuters news agency is broadcasting live feed from the site, which looks hauntingly similar to that of downtown Manhattan shortly after the September 11, 2001 “9/11” attack on America by the Al Qaeda terror organization.

Billows of white smoke rose in a large mushroom cloud followed by smoke that turned grey and black in heavy waves above Beirut Harbor; a dark mottled orange column of smoke was seen rising shortly after.

Thick smoke filled the streets of the city center as Lebanese citizens wandered about dazed, some of them stained with blood as they tried to make sense of the world around them.

According to Joseph Al-Qusifi, editor-in-chief of the Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar, the building of the news outlet was also badly damaged by the explosion. At least 15 of the staff at the paper were injured in the disaster, he said.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced that tomorrow (Wednesday, August 5) has been declared a national day of mourning for the victims of the explosion at the Port of Beirut.

The explosion initially appeared to have taken place at the fireworks storage area near the port.

Shocking video of massive #explosion from 7 different angles.

Reports of casualties are still coming in according to #Lebanon's health ministry. Still, no one is sure what caused the massive #blast that shook #Beirut. Here is the explosion from seven different angles. pic.twitter.com/dJVBoiCEQt — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) August 4, 2020

According to LBCI, at least one explosion took place near the downtown Beirut residence of former Prime Minister Sa’ad Hariri. The explosion was so massive, it damaged buildings are far as 10 kilometers away – as far away as Beirut International Airport, in fact – and was heard as far as 20 kilometers away, according to the Al Arabiya English news site.