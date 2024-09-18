Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Woelle ffm
Beeper booms were reported for the second time in as many days on Wednesday in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh, along with elsewhere around Lebanon.

The explosions took place during the funeral for the son of Hezbollah Parliament Member Ali Ammar and several others. Ammar was killed Tuesday along with nearly a dozen others when his Hezbollah-issued pager exploded.

Initial reports indicate that at least 100 were injured Wednesday by the exploding devices, according to the Saudi-owned Al-Hadath news outlet.

More than 3,000 terrorist operatives were injured in Tuesday’s simultaneous pager explosions throughout Lebanon and Syria.

According to a security source who spoke with the Reuters news agency, the communications devices that exploded on Wednesday were a different type from those that blew up one day earlier.

Explosions were heard around 5 pm Wednesday in Dahieh and in other suburbs of southern Beirut, as well as in the Beka’a Valley and elsewhere in southern Lebanon, including Natabieh and Sarafand.

The second round of exploding devices affected radio communication-type “walkie-talkies”, according to local media.

The devices were reportedly purchased five months ago by Hezbollah at the same as the thousands of pagers that exploded on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

