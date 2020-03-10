Photo Credit: Flash 90

Arab media and social sources are reporting on Tuesday that Hezbollah chieftain Hassan Nasrallah was infected with Coronavirus after meeting a high-level delegation from Tehran and one of the delegation members was infected.

While there’s no confirmation on the accuracy of the report, Coronavirus has infected a large number of senior political and military figures in the Iranian regime, so a report that the terrorist chief in Lebanon became infected is not unreasonable.

تداولت أوساط إعلامية عن إصابة #حسن_نصرالله بفيروس #كورونا بعد استقباله وفداً رفيع المستوى قادماً من طهران وذلك قبل زيارة وفد البنك الدولي الى #لبنان بأسابيع . هناك تعتيم مطلق على صحة حسن نصرالله بعد زيارة لاريجاني على رأس وفد تبين فيما بعد ان احدهم مصاباً بالفيروس #ماريا_معلوف pic.twitter.com/zabk553Shb — Maria Maaloof (@bilarakib) March 10, 2020

