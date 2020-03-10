Photo Credit: Flash 90
Hassan Nasrallah

Arab media and social sources are reporting on Tuesday that Hezbollah chieftain Hassan Nasrallah was infected with Coronavirus after meeting a high-level delegation from Tehran and one of the delegation members was infected.

While there’s no confirmation on the accuracy of the report, Coronavirus has infected a large number of senior political and military figures in the Iranian regime, so a report that the terrorist chief in Lebanon became infected is not unreasonable.

