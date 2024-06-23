Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Ian Lim

Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, is storing massive amounts of Iranian weapons at Rafic Hariri International Airport, Lebanon’s main civilian airport in Beirut, according to a report published Sunday by the British Telegraph news outlet.

Rafic Hariri International is located in the southern suburbs of Beirut about five and a half miles (nine kilometers) from the center of the Lebanese capital. At present, it is the only operational commercial airport in Lebanon and serves as the hub for Lebanon’s national carrier, Middle East Airlines (MEA).

Among the weapons being stored at the airport are a variety of missiles and explosives, including the Iranian Falaq unguided artillery rockets, Fateh-110 short-range missiles, road-mobile ballistic missiles and M-600 missiles with ranges from more than 150 to 200 miles, according to the report, which is based on leaks from airport whistleblowers.

In addition, Hezbollah has also reportedly stored laser-guided AT-14 Kornet anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), short-range Burkan ballistic missiles and RDX (Royal Demolition eXplosive), also known as cyclonite or hexagon, at the airport.

RDX is a white synthetic crystalline high explosive powder that is more powerful than TNT.

It is particularly dangerous because it affects the hematologic (blood forming), hepatic (liver) and neurological (nervous) systems, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, a division of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

When burned with other substances, it creates fumes which enables the explosive to be used also as a biological weapon.

RDX mainly affects the nervous system and can cause seizures when inhaled or ingested. The usual immediate health effects are seizures, muscle twitching, or vomiting from very high exposures, according to the CDC.

RDX is also the active ingredient in the C-4 plastic explosive and is used as a base charge for detonators. Because it remains stable in storage, it is also easier for personnel to handle, making it a very convenient weapon.

The Iranian weapons are being delivered to the airport via flights from Iran and are passed through inspection with bribes paid to Lebanese customs officials, according to the Telegraph.

The report has raised concerns that the Rafic Hariri International Airport could become a major military target, given its new use as a Hezbollah military weapons warehouse.

