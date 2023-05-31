Photo Credit: IDF Spokesman

According to Arab media reports, the IDF killed 5 terrorists from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) overnight. Seven more terrorists were wounded. The terrorists were reportedly killed in a rocket strike on their position in Qusaya, Lebanon, east of the Lebanese Bekaa Valley, located along the Syrian border. The Arab media report IAF jets overhead before the strike.



While the last attack on Lebanese soil that we are aware of is right after Pesach in response to the 34 rockets launched at Israel when Israel attacked Hamas infrastructure in Lebanon. If the report is true, then this would be the first targeted Israeli attack on Lebanese soil in nine years, for the purpose of actually eliminating terrorists. HOWEVER (and there’s a big however here) AFP reports that Lebanese security officials claim that one of the PFLP-GC’s own old rockets which was stored in their armory blew up on and that’s what killed them.

قام العدو الصهيو ني فجر اليوم بغارة جوية استهدفت أحد مواقع فدا ئي الجبهة_ الشعبيةلتحر يرفلسطين القيا د ة _ العا مة في لبنان (قوسايا) والتي أسفرت عن وقوع خمسة شهد ا ء وعدد من الجر حى إضافة لخسائر مادية في الموقع عهدا على مواصلة الكفا ح حتى تحرير الأرض ، والإنسان ?? pic.twitter.com/fVsN53VLRy — mhd baderبدر أحمد جبريل (@mhdpedro) May 31, 2023

Yossi Yehoshua of Ynet reports that senior Israeli officials say there was no Israeli attack in Lebanon.

גורמים ישראלים בכירים: לא היתה תקיפה בלבנון — יוסי יהושוע – Yossi Yehoshua (@YehoshuaYosi) May 31, 2023

Obviously, if you’re a terrorist it looks better that Israel killed you, than some idiot threw his lit cigarette onto the explosives he was sitting on.

Citizens in Israel report hearing a loud explosion overnight.

Based in Syria, the PFLP-GC broke away from the PFLP in 1968.

