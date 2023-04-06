Photo Credit: Fadi Amun / Flash 90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened Israel’s Security Cabinet at 9:15 pm Thursday evening following a significant escalation of hostilities from Lebanon.

Rocket Fire Launched from Gaza on Seder Night

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization, an Iranian proxy, also fired a barrage of at least nine rockets — seven of them at southern Israel — on Wednesday night, during the Passover seder.

Largest Rocket Barrage from Lebanon Since 2006

The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated during the day on Thursday — the first day of Passover — in the Israeli border towns of Admit, al-Aramashe, Eylon, Hanita, Hila, Rosh Hanikra, Matsuva, and Shlomi, among other areas.

فيديو يظهر اطلاق الصواريخ من جنوب #لبنان على شمال #إسرائيل pic.twitter.com/oXTdO6AnbX — موجز الأخبار العالمية (@MrAkhbaar) April 6, 2023

The rocket fire from Lebanon was the largest barrage launched from across Israel’s northern border since the start of the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

Five of the rockets landed on Israeli territory, and at least 25 others were intercepted in mid-air. Four other rockets have yet to be located. In addition, several mortar shells and at least two rockets landed near the northern border town of Metulla, the IDF confirmed.

Several Israelis were wounded in the rocket barrage. The Galilee Medical Center said it treated a 26-year-old man hit by shrapnel while on a motorcycle, and a 19-year-old man hit by shrapnel while driving. A number of other Israelis suffered from post-traumatic stress. Magen David Adom EMTs and Paramedics said they also treated a 60 year old woman who sustained mild injuries on her way to a safe room.

The Red Alert rocket siren was not triggered by the mortar shelling, and there were no reports of physical injuries or damage.

Damage from the rocket fire was reported as well: a gas station was hit, as was an office building with a bank, a chicken coop and a van. Multiple fires were started in open fields as well.

Israeli Cities Open Shelters

The cities of Ashkelon, Ashdod, Kiryat Malachi, Be’er Sheva, Tel Aviv, Yavne, Rosh Ha’Ayin, Rishon LeZiyon, Modi’in, and Rehovot all announced they were opening their public shelters on Thursday night in anticipation of a possible escalation from Gaza, and recommended that residents prepare to use their private bomb shelters (“Mamad”) as well, although the IDF Home Front Command has not yet issued any statements or orders to prepare safe spaces.

The Metullah municipality announced that its public shelters were open and available, and told residents of the town to seek shelter immediately after the shelling was heard, and to stay there until further notice. “There were between three and four falls,” the head of the municipality told Ynet following the mortar shelling. “Residents are urged not to leave the shelters.”

The northern cities of Nahariya and Karmiel also both announced they were opening public bomb shelters as well.

In addition, Ben Gurion International Airport began operating under ‘possible rocket fire’ protocols late Thursday evening. The protocols may delay boarding and luggage handling, officials said.

Israeli Defense Establishment Preparing Response

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi met with the IDF general staff, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and the other heads of Israel’s security organizations for a situational assessment late Thursday afternoon after terrorists in Lebanon fired 34 rockets into northern Israel.

“The briefing covered all the arenas, and the missiles fired from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon over the past day,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“Upon completing the assessment, the Minister instructed the defense establishment to prepare all the possible responses to recent events, ahead of the discussions to take place during the meeting of the Security Cabinet,” the ministry added.

Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told reporters in a briefing that the IDF has drawn a clear connection between the rocket fire and the recent unrest in Jerusalem.

It’s not the first time that Iranian proxies have used planned Arab clashes in Jerusalem as the excuse for launching attacks on Israel.

Iranian Proxies Hamas and Hezbollah Coordinating Attacks

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization was allegedly behind the rocket barrage from Lebanon, according to IDF sources quoted by Channel 12 News, which reported the attack was “planned in advance.”

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is pictured visiting Qassam brigades units in southern Lebanon days before they fired rockets into Israeli towns today. These units were stablished to attack Israel from the northern front and not just from Gaza. Hamas is behind the attack today! pic.twitter.com/ZWUDaCewY8 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 6, 2023

Although Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, denied involvement in the attack, it is clear the rocket barrage would not have been launched without its consent and tacit support, inasmuch as Hezbollah controls the lion’s share of southern Lebanon.

Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh is reportedly set to meet Thursday night with Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

The US Embassy released a statement: “As a result of rocket attacks from Lebanon into Israel, U.S. government employees have been restricted from all travel above Highway 85 and Highway 87 in northern Israel, approximately 18 kilometers from the Israel-Lebanon border. As an additional precaution, U.S. government employees will observe an 8:00PM to 7:00AM curfew in the Old City. This is provided for your information as you make your own security plans.”