Photo Credit: Pini Shvartzman / TPS

Four rockets were aimed at Israel’s northern Mediterranean coast from southern Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon, according to Walla! News.

The Israel Defense Forces report that four rockets fired from Lebanon were aimed at the Haifa area. “One was intercepted, one landed in an open area and two landed in the sea,” an IDF spokesperson IDF.

Advertisement



The IDF was responding with artillery fire.

It is not yet clear whether the attackers in southern Lebanon were coordinating with the terrorists in Gaza in their attack on Israel.

If that were the case, Israel might be seeing the possibility of a two-front war developing.

The Hezbollah-linked Al-Nour radio in Lebanon reported that the IDF was targeting the area around the town of Alma, the Al-Wardani area, and the area around the town of Qana in south Lebanon, in response to the attack on Israel.

Another Hezbollah-linked news outlet, Al-Mayadeen, reported that the IDF appears to be targeting the area between Qana and Siddiqine in central Lebanon, at least 12 kilometers from the northern Israeli border.

Interceptions by the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system were seen by residents in the skies above Acco.

It is not believed the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group launched the barrage, according to Walla! News.

The Red Alert siren was activated in the ancient city of Acco — where Israeli Arab residents have been attacking their Jewish neighbors for day — as well as in the port city of Haifa, its surrounding communities of Kiryat Yam, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin the Druze community of Shfaram, and others.

No physical injuries reported at this point and no reports of property damage, so far. Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment to two people with mild injuries after falling on their way to the bomb shelter. They also treated people for stress symptoms.

Concurrent Rocket Attacks on Southern Israel

Heavy rocket fire was directed at southern Israeli communities at the same time, including the coastal cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod, as well as the border communities near the Gaza border.

The attacks on southern Israel continued, with the targeted communities ranging from those near the Gaza border to those along the coast — Ashkelon and Ashdod — to communities in the western Negev, including Netivot.

Local sources said there were four Iron Dome interceptions in the skies over Netivot.