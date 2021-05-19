Photo Credit: Hadas Maor/ TPS

A terrorist has been shot and killed at the entrance to Kiryat Arba. The attack happened just before 4 PM on Wednesday.

According to “Hatzalah without Borders – Yosh”, the female terrorist got out of a car at the junction near the entrance to Kiryat Arba. She managed to open fire at the hitchhiking post. IDF soldiers returned fire and killed her. No one was was wounded in the attack.

Sappers are now examining two bags that were with her.

מדובר בנסיון פיגוע ירי. מחבלת עם נשק ארוך הגיעה וירתה תוך ניסיון לפגוע באזרחים ובחיילים. לוחמי צהל במקום השיבו אש וניטרלו אותה. המחבלת פצועה אנוש pic.twitter.com/Q6HhqDYsSa — שחר גליק (@glick_sh) May 19, 2021

קרית ארבע,תיעוד הירי במחבלת? pic.twitter.com/hyS0IOV5rz — Real News IL (@RealNewsIL) May 19, 2021