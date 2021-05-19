Photo Credit: Hadas Maor/ TPS
Scene of Kiryat Arba terror attack. May 19, 2021

A terrorist has been shot and killed at the entrance to Kiryat Arba. The attack happened just before 4 PM on Wednesday.

According to “Hatzalah without Borders – Yosh”, the female terrorist got out of a car at the junction near the entrance to Kiryat Arba. She managed to open fire at the hitchhiking post. IDF soldiers returned fire and killed her. No one was was wounded in the attack.

Sappers are now examining two bags that were with her.

