Photo Credit: Syrian Observatory for Human Rights video screenshot

The official Syrian news agency SANA reported that at 5:50 PM on Thursday, “the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a residential building in Damascus countryside. The attack wounded two civilians and led to some material losses.”

But the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported far more extensive damage from an attack several hours later:

Advertisement





“At least 36 members of the regime forces were killed and dozens were injured at varying degrees, some of them seriously, which makes it likely that the death toll will rise, as a result of the Israeli air strikes after midnight on Friday, which targeted a weapons depot belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah near Aleppo International Airport.

“The Israeli bombing also targeted the defense factories in Al-Safira, and explosions sounded in the Kafr Joum area, west of Aleppo. The regime’s air defense missiles were launched to try to confront the Israeli missiles and thwart the attack, but the missiles reached their targets, and ambulances and fire brigades rushed to the site of the attacks, to transport the wounded and put out the fires, amidst a tight security cordon, without any casualties recorded at Aleppo International Airport.

“The regime forces’ death toll from this attack was higher than at any previous Israeli strikes that targeted Syrian areas.”

“Since the beginning of 2024, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has counted 26 Israeli attacks in Syrian territory, 18 of which were air strikes and 8 missile strikes. The earlier strikes destroyed about 51 targets, including weapons and ammunition depots, headquarters, centers, and vehicles.

“These earlier strikes caused the death of 79 soldiers, in addition to wounding 21 others.”