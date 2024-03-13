Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90

The IDF announced Tuesday night that it attacked two military infrastructures on the Syrian front, where the terrorist organization Hezbollah was operating. The attack was carried out based on intelligence which identified the criminal nature of these infrastructures. The IDF considers the Syrian regime responsible for everything that happens on its territory and will not allow attempts that will lead to the establishment of the terrorist organization Hezbollah on its front.

Advertisement





The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported: “Two non-Syrian members, who belong to either the Lebanese Hezbollah or to Iranian militias, were killed under Israeli airstrikes that targeted two positions in the Tel Ahmar area north of Khan Arnaba, where factions of Hezbollah are stationed, following an attack on a position near Ain Al-Nawriya area near the border with the Golan.

“The area hosts forces affiliated with Lebanese Hezbollah.

“Meanwhile, loud explosions were heard and columns of smoke were seen rising near Al-Qahtaniyah village in the Al-Qunaitrah countryside as a result of the explosion of a minefield inside the ceasefire line in the Golan.”

Hezbollah announced earlier on Tuesday that it targeted with more than a hundred Katyusha rockets the Israeli forces in the missile and artillery base in Yoav, and the artillery positions spread around it.

Hezbollah stated: “In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and support of their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli attacks on our people, villages, and cities, most recently in the vicinity of Baalbek city and the martyrdom of a citizen, this morning the sites of the Air and Missile Defense Command was targeted in the Keila barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets.”

Since the beginning of 2024, SOHR has documented 22 Israeli attacks on the Syrian territory: 15 airstrikes and seven rocket attacks by ground forces. Those attacks destroyed nearly 43 targets, including weapons and ammunition warehouses, headquarters, centers, and vehicles.

The Israeli attacks left 43 combatants dead and 21 others injured.