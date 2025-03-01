Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger/TPS-IL

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to prepare to defend the Druze community of Jaramana, Katz’s office said Saturday night.

Jaramana is located in the suburbs of Damascus and is currently under attack by Syrian regime forces, according to the statement.

Local reports indicate that forces of the new regime of interim President Ahmad al-Shara’a have been clashing with local Druze factions in Jaramana.

Clashes erupted between Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (Government Forces) and Druze military factions in Jaramana, south of Damascus. Syrian sources also report an internet outage in Jaramana. pic.twitter.com/d1V3drn35c — OSINTWarfare (@OSINTWarfare) March 1, 2025

“We will not allow the terrorist regime of radical Islam in Syria to harm the Druze. If the regime harms the Druze – it will be harmed by us,” Katz said.

“We have instructed the IDF to prepare and deliver a strong and clear warning message: If the regime harms the Druze – it will be harmed by us.”

The prime minister and defense minister added in the joint statement that the government is committed to “our Druze brothers in Israel” and will “do everything to prevent harm to their Druze brothers in Syria; we will take all necessary steps to maintain their security.”

