Israeli artillery unit stationed near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, November 22, 2023.

Israeli military forces attacked Syria on Sunday evening in retaliation for rocket fire aimed at northern Israel for the second time in less than 12 hours.

Red Alert incoming rocket sirens activated in the Israeli community of Keshet, in the north of the country, and shortly thereafter a rocket fired from Syria landed in an open area.

The first launch from Syria took place in the early morning hours, with the rocket crossing the border but landing in an open area. No Red Alert siren was triggered by the first attack since its trajectory was not headed to a populated area.

No physical injuries were reported in either attack, and IDF artillery returned fire to the source each time.

Iran’s Hezbollah proxy group in Lebanon attacked Israel multiple times from Lebanon as well during the day, triggering Red Alert incoming rocket sirens in various communities.

A number of launches were aimed at Israel from Lebanon, the IDF confirmed.

Israeli Defense Forces artillery struck the sources of the fire.

In addition, IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets, including terrorist infrastructure and military compounds.

