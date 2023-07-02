Photo Credit: Emanuel Fabian / Twitter

Israeli fighter pilots launched air strikes in the early hours of Sunday against a Syrian anti-aircraft battery and several other targets in the central western province of Homs.

A large explosion was heard across Israel due to Syrian Anti-aircraft missile fired at IAF warplanes striking unknown targets in Homs/ Syria. Part of the Syrian Anti-aircraft missile landed near Beer Sheva in S Israel;IDF Home Front Command sirens were not activated; No injuries pic.twitter.com/WYXil7hU3r — Local Focus – Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) July 1, 2023

The air strikes came in retaliation for the explosion shortly after midnight of a huge Syrian anti-aircraft missile in the skies over Israel, possible from an S-200 anti-aircraft defense system.

Huge chunks of shrapnel from the missile landed in central and southern Israel, including what appeared to be the nose of the missile, which landed in the southern Bedouin city of Rahat.

Fragments of a Syrian anti-aircraft missile fell in Rahat, southern Israel following Israeli air strikes in Syria overnight. The IDF says it retaliated against the battery that fired the missile. pic.twitter.com/aj3Jx0jFxN — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) July 2, 2023

Several pieces of shrapnel stood higher than the average Israeli.

No physical injuries were caused by the missile, but the explosion in mid-air was heard in Gush Etzion as well as elsewhere around the country.