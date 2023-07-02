Photo Credit: Emanuel Fabian / Twitter
Missile shrapnel in Rahat

Israeli fighter pilots launched air strikes in the early hours of Sunday against a Syrian anti-aircraft battery and several other targets in the central western province of Homs.

The air strikes came in retaliation for the explosion shortly after midnight of a huge Syrian anti-aircraft missile in the skies over Israel, possible from an S-200 anti-aircraft defense system.

Huge chunks of shrapnel from the missile landed in central and southern Israel, including what appeared to be the nose of the missile, which landed in the southern Bedouin city of Rahat.

Several pieces of shrapnel stood higher than the average Israeli.

No physical injuries were caused by the missile, but the explosion in mid-air was heard in Gush Etzion as well as elsewhere around the country.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

