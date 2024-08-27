Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has again pledged the military will bring home all the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza following their abduction on October 7, 2023. Hagari’s words came during his announcement that Israeli special forces rescued Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, an Israeli Bedouin citizen on Tuesday, alive, from a tunnel beneath southern Gaza.

“Today, Israeli special forces successfully rescued one of our hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza,” Hagari said.

Al-Qadi met with the Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, BG Itzik Cohen and the Commanding Officer of Shayetet 13, Capt. A. moments after the rescue.

“During a complex rescue mission, Qaid Farhan al-Qadi from the Bedouin community of Rahat who was kidnapped from Israel by Hamas terrorists during their massacre on October 7th, has been rescued.

“He is alive.

“He is back home in Israel.

“We cannot go into many details of this special operation but I can share that Israeli commandos rescued Qaid Farhan al-Qadi from an underground tunnel, following accurate intelligence,” Hagari said.

“His medical condition is stable and he will undergo examinations in hospital. His family had been waiting 326 days to receive the news they did today,” Hagari said.

“But there are still 108 hostages, whose families are still waiting to hear news that their loved ones are home — and they should know that we will not rest until we fulfill our mission to bring all our hostages back home,” Hagari emphasized.

“We will pursue the return of our hostages through all means possible; I repeat, through all means possible.”

Thousands of Hamas-led Gaza terrorists invaded southern Israel on October 7, 2023, and slaughtered 1,200 people, wounding thousands of others and kidnapping 251 who were dragged into Gaza captivity. Of those who were abducted, 108 — including four hostages held since 2014 — still remain captive in the bowels of Gaza, held hostage by Hamas.

