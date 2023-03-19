Photo Credit: Attia Muhammed/Flash90

The military wing of Islamic Jihad, Al-Quds Brigades, on Sunday accused Israel of assassinating one of its leaders in Syria, Ali Ramzi Al-Aswad, 31, Al Quds reported Sunday. The announcement said he dies Sunday morning in the Damascus countryside as a result of a “cowardly assassination” that “bore the fingerprints of the occupation.”

According to the Islamic Jihad, Al-Aswad’s family left Haifa and resettled in Syria in 1948.

The organization’s statement also referred to the high number of Arab casualties since the beginning of this year, mainly due to the actions of Israel’s security forces in Shechem and Jenin, declaring: “We will not be deterred by the number of victims and the lives sacrificed by our brave sons everywhere.”