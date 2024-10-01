Photo Credit: SANA

The Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source, that at around 2:00 AM, Tuesday, the IDF attacked several points in Damascus. According to the source, “Our air defense shot down most of the missiles and drones.” However, in the attack attributed to Israel, three people were killed and nine others were injured to varying degrees. It was also reported that “significant damage was caused to private property.”

SANA reported that one of the dead in an attack on Syria’s Telecom building, west of the Damascus military airport, was Safaa Ahmed, a well-known Syrian television anchor. “The General Authority for Radio and Television announces the death of the anchor Safaa Ahmed as a martyr following the treacherous Israeli aggression on the capital, Damascus,” SANA reported.

(سوريا) الهيئة العامة للإذاعة والتلفزيون: مقتل المذيعة السورية صفاء أحمد في قصف إسرائيلي استهدف العاصمة دمشق نتج عنه مقتل 3 مدنيين وإصابة 9 آخرين pic.twitter.com/4HhnkPsziJ — بندر الشايع?? (@bandershaya) October 1, 2024

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in Deir Ezzor, the largest city in eastern Syria, located on the banks of the Euphrates River 450 km northeast of Damascus, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes rose to 19 Iranian militia members, including one leader. There are 7 Syrians, 9 Iraqis, and 3 other foreigners.

18 others were injured with varying degrees of severity, as a result of airstrikes launched by warplanes on Iranian militia sites in the city of Deir Ezzor and the countryside of the city of Albukamal near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The airstrikes targeted a compound of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards militia in the village of Al-Hari, and two weapons depots in the village of Al-Hizam. The airstrikes also targeted another depot in the village of Al-Suwayyah.

In the city of Deir Ezzor, the airstrikes targeted the military headquarters of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards militia in the Harabesh neighborhood, the Development Foundation on Port Said Street in the Al-Ummal neighborhood, and a military radar in Jabal Harabesh.

SOHR also reported the killing of 137 Syrian refugees, including 27 women and 40 children, by Israeli airstrikes, bringing the number of Syrian refugees killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since the beginning of the war on Gaza to 172, including 31 women and 45 children, as well as the injury of 21 others.

