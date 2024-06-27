Photo Credit: Sgt. Ori Shifrin, IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Syrian army reported that shortly before midnight on Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force carried out an attack from the direction of the Golan Heights against several targets in southern Syria. The army also reported that two people were killed in the attacks, a soldier was injured, and property was damaged, and that the air defense systems intercepted some of the missiles.

“Casualties and injuries as a result of the Israeli strike that targeted a farm where elements of the Iranian Jihad al-Binaa organization are stationed in the town of Sayyidah Zaynab.” pic.twitter.com/14PAymV9mD — Nour Golan (@nourabohsn) June 26, 2024

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that three people were killed, including an elderly woman, and 11 others were injured, as a result of the Israeli attack on the Jihad al-Binaa Foundation service center affiliated with Hezbollah and Iranian militias, and vehicles were destroyed at the site, in the vicinity of the Sayyida Zeinab area in the Damascus countryside, about 700 meters away from the shrine of the town of Sayyidah Zaynab.

The name of the town is derived from the shrine that contains the grave of Zaynab, daughter of Ali and Fatimah and granddaughter of Muhammad. It is believed by Shiite Muslims that the Sayyidah Zaynab Mosque is the authentic burial place of Lady Zaynab. Sayyidah Zaynab is one of the most important destinations for Shiite Muslim pilgrims.

Both the majority of Iranians and all the Hezbollah members are Shiite Muslims.

Several Syrian civilians were injured as a result of shrapnel from Syrian air defense missiles that fell on their heads.

Plumes of smoke rose from the targeted sites following the Israeli attack. The regime’s local air defense bases launched missiles to target the rockets flying overhead.

Explosions sounded at the Tal Sahn radar site, east of the town of Malah in the eastern countryside of Sayyidah. It is not known whether they were the result of Israeli rockets or the Syrian defense rockets.

