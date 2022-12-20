Photo Credit: Arab social media

The Syrian news agency SANA reported overnight Tuesday that “our air defense responded to an Israeli missile attack that targeted points in the vicinity of Damascus, and shot down a number of enemy missiles.”

Al-Arabiya reported that the raids focused on the Sayyidah Zeinab area, south of Damascus, where factions loyal to Tehran and the Lebanese Hezbollah are active. The raids followed the arrival of an Iranian cargo plane at Damascus airport.

Advertisement







Al-Arabiya’s sources added that the Israeli raids targeted an Iranian air defense battery that was recently installed in the vicinity of the airport, as well as two sites belonging to the Syrian regime.

SANA cited a military that said, “at about 12:30 in the morning, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction northeast of Lake Kinneret, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus, and our air defense intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down a number of them. The aggression injured two soldiers and caused some material losses.”

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, two unidentified gunmen, likely members of Hezbollah, were killed in an Israeli attack near Damascus International Airport. Israel fired four missiles on positions of Iranian militias.

The attacks targeted a Hezbollah warehouse on a farm located between Al-Saida Zainab and Al-Bajdaliyah. The warehouse contained weapons and logistical materials, which were destroyed, amid reports of more casualties there. Ambulances rushed to the site.