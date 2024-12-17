Photo Credit: Russian Defense Ministry Press and Information Department
Russia's S-400 air defense system (archive)

Russian military forces are preparing to leave Syria in a controlled, methodical manner following the fall of the government of former President Bashar al-Assad.

Moscow began withdrawing its troops and military equipment from Syria last week, according to US and other officials quoted by CNN.

Russia maintains the Khmeimim Base in Latakia and a port facility in Tartus, along Syria’s Mediterranean coast.

Satellite images (Maxar) showed last Friday that Russian forces appeared to be loading and preparing aircraft to leave its military bases in the country.

Footage uploaded to social media also showed the preparations being made, including the transport of Russian surface-to-air missile systems south towards Tartus.

Satellite images showed two AN-124 heavy military transport planes at Khmeimim Air Base preparing to load cargo; a Ka-52 attack helicopter was being dismantled and parts of an S-400 air defense unit were being prepared for transport.

But it’s not yet clear whether the withdrawal will be permanent. Meantime, Moscow has begun moving its naval assets to Libya, its only other option for a Mediterranean Sea port. Russia uses such ports to transport ordnance and other items to the African continent.

Satellite imagery and flight records indicate Russian-registered cargo planes arrived at Libya’s al-Khadim base at least seven times in less than a week.

“We must maintain contact with those who are controlling the situation on the ground because, as I mentioned, we have facilities and personnel there,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a briefing last week.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

