“This guy is totally nuts,” tweeted Geert Wilders, the leader of Holland’s Party for Freedom, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey is considering invading Israel as it had done in the past in Libya and Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh.

Erdogan told a televised meeting of his ruling AK Party on Sunday, “We must be very strong so that Israel can’t do these ridiculous things to Palestine. Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do the same thing to them.”

“Islamofascist Erdogan threatens to invade Israel,” tweeted Wilders, who is under security protection 24/7 for his unabashed criticism of Islamists. “This guy is totally nuts. Turkey should be kicked out of NATO.”

“There is no reason why we cannot do this … We must be strong so that we can take these steps,” Erdogan insisted.

NATO’s process to remove a member has never been invoked since its foundation on April 4, 1949. The organization can remove a member state if there is a consensus among the other members that it no longer meets its obligations or acts in a manner detrimental to the alliance’s objectives. The likelihood of this happening over just another crazy idle threat from Erdogan is very low, considering Turkey controls the gateway to the Black Sea, where Russia and Ukraine are fighting each other.

Still, Erdogan has turned on the crazy to 11 regarding Israel, which everybody knows is done for domestic consumption as well as for attaining a prestigious place in the crazy part of the Islamic world.

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that “just as the end of the genocidal Hitler came, so too will be the end of the genocidal Netanyahu.”

The announcement continued: “Just as the genocidal Nazis were held accountable, those who seek to destroy the Palestinians will also be held accountable. Humanity will stand with the Palestinians. You will not be able to destroy the Palestinians.”

Good to know.

Erdogan was especially angry after the Israeli PM’s spectacular appearance before a joint session of the US Congress last week. “When we see those who applaud the murderer of 40,000 innocent people, we worry not only for humanity but also for our own future,” the Turkish president reacted.

“The other day, we watched those disgraceful scenes in the US House of Representatives together. We were ashamed on behalf of humanity in the face of what we saw there,” Erdogan said, adding, “Who can guarantee that those who razed Gaza to the ground today will not set their dirty eyes on Anatolia tomorrow?”

Here’s the thing: after eastern Turkey was devasted by earthquakes in February 2023, Israel was one of the first countries to respond, immediately offering its aid to Turkey. The Jewish State deployed the second-largest humanitarian aid delegation, after that of Azerbaijan. The joint delegation was made up of the IDF, the Foreign Ministry, and the Defense Ministry, with 450 active members, including 140 doctors and nurses, several experts from other medical fields, and 150 tons of humanitarian aid consisting of medical equipment, water purification kits, food, and blankets. On February 14, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen traveled to Turkey to express his solidarity with the Turkish people. He met with Erdogan and then-Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, to whom he offered his condolences on behalf of the people of Israel.

“Israel has stood by Turkey during this difficult time and will continue to make every effort to help find survivors and treat the injured,” Minister Cohen stated. To which Turkey responded a year later saying Netanyahu was like Hitler.

By the way, Erdogan has a problem not only with Israel but with the Palestinian Authority as well. Turns out he invited PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas to speak before the Turkish parliament, Netanyahu-style. But Abbas refused.

“President Mahmoud Abbas, who did not come despite our invitation, must apologize first. We invited him, but he didn’t come. We are waiting to see if he will come,” Erdogan said.

Finally, Erdogan declared: “Since October 7, Turkey has been the conscience of humanity by standing against oppression. We have taken action for our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine without hesitation, without holding back from anyone, regardless of who says what. In terms of humanitarian aid, we are the country that sent the largest amount of aid to Gaza. At all international meetings we participated in, we brought up the massacres committed by Israel in Gaza.”

It’s funny because it’s true…

