Photo Credit: USGS

Another serious earthquake struck an area five kilometers northeast of Göksun, Turkey on Monday at around 2 pm local time.

More Than 3,000 Dead as Second Massive 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey, Syria

It was the third earthquake to strike the country in less than 12 hours. The same area was struck again and again by a series of aftershocks that ranged from 4.7 magnitude to 5.3 magnitude in the ensuing hours, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The main quake — a massive temblor that measured 7.8 magnitude on the Richter scale — struck the Gaziantep area at around 3:17 am local time. It was followed by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock just 11 minutes later in central Turkey.

A total of 33 aftershocks ranging from a magnitude of 4.0 all the way up to 6.7 on the Richter scale followed, and led up to a second massive 7.5-magnitude earthquake that took place at 12:24 pm local time, four kilometers southeast of Ekinözü.

That second quake was quickly followed by another severe aftershock that measured 5.8 magnitude, southwest of Doğanşehir, another that measured 5.7 magnitude in eastern Turkey.

The third earthquake measured 6.0-magnitude on the Richter scale and struck an area five kilometers northeast of Göksun.

By 8 pm, a total of 35 aftershocks had followed.

But it was the area around Göksun that was struck again and again with aftershocks that measured 5.2, 4.8, 4.7, 4.9, 4.7, 4.8, 5.0, 4.7, and 5.3 magnitudes for the next seven hours.

Göksun is located about 71 kilometers northwest of Kahramanmaras, and within Kahramanmaras province, the epicenter of the second quake and one of the most devastated areas.