There appears to have been a major terror attack in Instanbul, Turkey, on Sunday afternoon.

There are at least 11-17 injured people in Taksim Square, the main square in Istanbul. There are unconfirmed reports of multiple dead.

WARNING: GRAPHIC

#BREAKING: At least 11 people injured in explosion in Istanbul, Turkey pic.twitter.com/J7vVhVRtIF — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 13, 2022

Son Dakika | İstanbul'un Beyoğlu ilçesindeki İstiklal Caddesi'nde patlama meydana geldi. pic.twitter.com/1ZOZHc18ag — Özgür Gelecek (@ozgur__gelecek) November 13, 2022

İlk görüntülerde patlama seslerinin devamı duyuluyor pic.twitter.com/H6Y5itfhni — TÜRKİYE GERÇEKLERİ (@MstSelanik) November 13, 2022