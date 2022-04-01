Photo Credit: Preiss /MSC / Wikimedia
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 19, 2017.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that a gas pipeline with Israel is not possible right now.

He said that cutting its dependence on Russia would not happen quickly, reported Reuters.

Cavusoglu told national Turkish TV station A Haber that he would travel to Israel with Energy Minister Fatih Donmez in May.

Turkey and Israel are holding high-level talks to repair relations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that he was “very, very hopeful” about energy cooperation with Israel and wanted to discuss it with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

“If we discuss this subject with Bennett after Ramadan and we take steps immediately, the process will accelerate for Israel-Turkey cooperation, East Mediterranean crude oil and natural gas,” said Erdoğan.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog landed in Turkey a few weeks ago for a state visit at the invitation of Erdoğan, a controversial figure who has gone from hot to cold when it comes to his Jewish regional neighbor.

