Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

Israel’s long-range Arrow aerial defense system intercepted a ballistic missile fired at the city of Eilat by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen early Thursday morning.

The missile was shot down over the Red Sea and did not enter Israeli air space, the Israel Defense Forces said.

אזעקות הופעלו באילת, בוצע יירוט והוזנקו מטוסי קרב למקום | תיעוד @Itsik_zuarets @ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/9GoljhYRUk — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 22, 2024

Advertisement





“The ‘Arrow’ Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted a launch which was identified in the area of the Red Sea and was en route to Israel,” the IDF said in a brief statement.

“The target did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians. The [Red Alert incoming rocket alarm] sirens were sounded according to policy.”

Activating the sirens ensures residents enter safe spaces for at least 10 minutes, which prevents injury from falling shrapnel.

Less than 24 hours prior, US military forces destroyed seven missiles and a missile launcher in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

“On Feb. 21, between 12 am and 6:45 pm (Sanaa time), US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile Houthi Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles and one mobile Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile launcher that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea. Additionally, during this time frame CENTCOM forces shot down a one-way attack unmanned aircraft system (UAS) in self-defense,” the US Central Command said in a statement on the X social media platform.

“CENTCOM forces identified the missiles, launchers and UAS originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the US Navy ships in the region. CENTCOM forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles, launchers and UAS in self-defense. These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels.”

International shipping vessels Israel’s southernmost resort city, a popular tourist destination, has repeatedly been targeted by the Houthis who claim to be attacking Israel and vessels transiting the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in support of the war launched against the Jewish State by Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists.