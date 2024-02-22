Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Iran’s Lebanese proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist organization, attacked multiple northern Israeli communities on Thursday morning, scoring at least one direct strike on a private home in the village of Kfar Yuval in the Upper Galilee.

The missile started a fire in the home; Israeli Fire and Rescue teams were deployed to the site. No physical injuries were reported.

The terrorists launched multi anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) in the attack, with at least one projectile also landing in the city of Kiryat Shmona.

“The second missile fell in Kiryat Shmona. There were no injuries and no damage was caused,” said a spokesperson for the city.

A kamikaze drone fired by Hezbollah also hit the mark on an IDF military base near Kiryat Shmona during the morning hours.

Israel returned fire to the source of the attacks.

Israeli Mother and Son Wounded in Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Attack on Kiryat Shmona

“The echoes of the explosions heard now are the result of an IDF artillery attack on the sources of the shooting in Lebanese territory.”

Kiryat Shmona has been targeted on a near-daily basis with rocket attacks fired by Hezbollah. On February 13, a mother and son living in the city were wounded in a direct hit on their home while they were eating breakfast.

Due to the city’s close proximity to Israel’s northern border, Kiryat Shmona is especially vulnerable to rocket and missile fire, leaving residents just ten seconds or less to reach a safe space after the Red Alert incoming rocket siren activates.

Sometimes the siren is not triggered by ATGMs, if the trajectory of the missile fire is low; such attacks are especially dangerous.