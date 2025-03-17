Photo Credit: Square profile picture U.S. Central Command

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed on Monday that they had attacked an American aircraft carrier group twice within 24 hours, describing the strikes as retaliation for deadly US airstrikes.

Initially, the Houthis reported launching 18 missiles and a drone at the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its accompanying warships in the Red Sea. Several hours later, they claimed to have carried out a second wave of attacks – but did not offer proof.

Daring Houthis now train their guns on Americans: “We attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman with 18 BALLISTIC MISSILES and drones. We will not hesitate to target all US warships in Red Sea and Arabian Sea”, they warned #HouthiRebels pic.twitter.com/oQmrrzoesl — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) March 16, 2025

In a statement on Telegram, a Houthi spokesperson said the assault on the carrier group was “in retaliation for the ongoing American aggression against our country.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News on Sunday that the United States would continue targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels until they cease their attacks on shipping. In response, the Houthi group vowed to escalate their attacks following the deadly US airstrikes.

⚡️WATCH The U.S. just released footage of the jets that took of today to bomb the Houthis pic.twitter.com/zkYcbIaM4j — Western Civilization ? ✞ ?? (@WesternEmpireX) March 15, 2025

Anees Alsbahi, a spokesman for the Houthi-run health ministry, stated that the death toll from the US strikes had risen to 53, with 98 others injured. Despite this, Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi remained undeterred, declaring on Sunday that his group would continue targeting US ships in the Red Sea as long as the US persists in its attacks on Yemen. “If they continue their aggression, we will continue the escalation,” he said in a televised speech.

He reiterated that Israeli-linked ships would not be allowed to pass through Yemeni operational waters. Does that make the Harry S. Truman and Israeli-linked ship?

The Houthis warned last week that they would resume attacks on Israeli ships passing through the Red Sea unless Israel lifted its blockade on humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

President Trump warned Iran, the Houthis’ primary backer, to immediately stop supporting the group. He stated that if Iran threatened the United States, “America will hold you fully accountable, and we won’t be nice about it!”

Major General Hossein Salami, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, responded on Sunday: “I warn all enemies that any threat being carried out against Iran will draw a tough, decisive and devastating reaction.”

Salami also stated that “Iran would overtly accept responsibility for any measure it takes, anywhere and anytime.”

More from the recent #UK ans #US attack on Yemen The US military has released footage documenting its attack against the terror group – the Houthis in #Yemen. More to come

The attack is still on going pic.twitter.com/F5Zf1901SZ — Elly ?️Israel Hamas War Updates (@elly_bar) March 15, 2025

However, according to Oxford Analytica, an international consulting firm providing strategic analysis of world events, “Iran faces tough security choices in 2025.” According to OA, Iran’s vulnerability in air defense, coupled with its lack of superiority in electronic warfare compared to Israel’s established regional air dominance, will be a key factor as Tehran weighs whether to remain defiant or seek to ease regional tensions. While Tehran urgently needs modern aircraft, deliveries of the promised Su-35 jets from Russia could face delays. The report concluded that Iran will continue to innovate in AI-powered surveillance, combat drones, and unmanned aerial and waterborne vehicles, while also advancing its missile program and expanding its naval capabilities.

Since April 2024, events have exposed significant capability weaknesses that undermine Iran’s defense and deterrence. Iran failed to extend its air defense umbrella to its regional allies, and its homeland air defense was unable to counter an air-launched ballistic missile attack by Israel. Tehran’s position was further weakened by the collapse of the Assad regime, its long-time ally, in neighboring Syria.

