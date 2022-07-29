Photo Credit: Issam Rimawi/FLASH90

Residents of Gush Etzion received SMS warnings on Friday morning to not be overly concerned by the massive sounds of shooting they will be hearing over Shabbat.

The Palestinian Authority will be releasing the final grades of their Bagrut [matriculation] exams on Saturday (Friday for the Shabbat observers). The Arab students, or at least those who passed the exams, use that as an opportunity and excuse to celebrate, which obviously requires shooting massive amounts of bullets into the air, as well as some fireworks. The shooting will be heard throughout all of Judea, Samaria and other parts of Israel.

Advertisement



Unfortunately, those who fail the exams often need to seek out other means to secure their future financial stability, which usually translates into new terror attack attempts. The Palestinian Authority has another career track where it pays captured terrorists a monthly salary based on the success of their terror attacks.

The message from Gush Etzion told residents that if anything seems unusual, they should contact their local security center.

Earlier in the week, a home in Efrat, in Gush Etzion, was deliberately targeted for shooting by Arabs.