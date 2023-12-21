Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

On Tuesday, the Washington Free Beacon reported that Harvard University had been presented with a complaint detailing more than 40 accusations of plagiarism against its president, Claudine Gay. The complaint reveals a broader pattern of misconduct than what has been previously disclosed, bringing the Harvard Corporation, the university’s governing body, into renewed focus. Despite the Corporation’s announcement of an “independent review” of Gay’s scholarly work and its expression of support for her leadership, the document underscores the severity of the allegations.

In her less than six months as president, Gay has confronted intense criticism regarding her response to the Israel-Hamas war, managed a barrage of plagiarism allegations, and observed the Corporation weighing calls for her resignation.

Advertisement





Late Wednesday night, The Harvard Crimson reported that in response to increasing allegations of plagiarism, Gay is set to seek three corrections to her 1997 Ph.D. dissertation, as part of the latest updates she has submitted. The Harvard Corporation revealed these additional corrections on Wednesday evening.

The announcement follows a comprehensive review of Gay’s academic work initiated by the Corporation in light of the plagiarism allegations. These new corrections come within a week of the University’s previous disclosure that Gay had submitted four corrections to two articles as part of the initial review conducted by the Corporation.

The review, conducted by both an independent panel comprising three experts and a subcommittee of the Harvard Corporation, revealed instances where Gay failed to cite properly. However, it concluded that while her actions fell short of more severe wrongdoing, there was evidence of improper citation in certain cases. Among the identified instances in her dissertation, she replicated lines verbatim from another source without providing a proper citation.

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday suggested Harvard University was promoting a plagiarism double standard. “Is Harvard University really holding its president, Dr. Claudine Gay to the same standards when it comes to plagiarism that they would assail for students committing the same offense?” Tapper asked.

The review summary provides the most lucid depiction to date of the Corporation’s decision-making process in requesting corrections. It delineates the timeline of when the body became aware of the plagiarism allegations against Gay and elucidates the reasons for refraining from taking additional measures against her. According to the summary, Harvard was notified about plagiarism allegations against Gay in a media inquiry from the New York Post on October 24.

To remind you, Gay, was publicly berated at a Congressional hearing on December 6, alongside the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and MIT, after they evaded a simple question: would they discipline students who called for genocide against Jews?

Robert Weissberg suggested earlier this week (The Real Claudine Gay Scandal) that “Harvard’s malfeasance runs deeper, namely how did Claudine Gay become Dr. Claudine Gay, Ph.D., and this tale goes to the very core of Harvard’s intellectual integrity.”

Weissberg wrote that institutions like Harvard rely on the admission of graduate students who undertake crucial tasks such as grading undergraduate papers or teaching sections of large classes. These individuals play a vital role in the university and are drawn to Ph.D. programs with aspirations of eventually becoming professors. However, in today’s market, which places a strong emphasis on diversity, many may struggle to secure academic positions or find themselves underemployed as part-time instructors.

In contrast, Weissberg noted, there is a strong allure in enrolling Black individuals, particularly Black women, into a Ph.D. program, even if their academic records are not outstanding. A Black woman is likely to receive comprehensive financial support, and upon obtaining the Ph.D., she stands a good chance of securing a respectable job. This successful placement reflects positively on the institution that granted her the doctorate. In summary, Claudine Gay was a highly sought-after recruit for Harvard’s Department of Government, where she completed her Ph.D. in 1998.

A little racist? Sure. But so is, it appears, President Claudine Gay.