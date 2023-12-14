Photo Credit: Harvard Chabad / YouTube screen grab

Harvard’s Chabad emissary, Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi shared a very disturbing fact during the Menorah lighting on campus and in the presence of university’s president Dr. Claudine Gay on Wednesday.

Standing by a large menorah at Harvard’s Widener Library, Rabbi Zarchi delivered a passionate speech criticizing the university’s stance on antisemitism on Wednesday night, Gabby Deutch reported for JewishInsider.com.

Speaking in front of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Rabbi Zarchi emphasized the difficulties faced by Jewish students, citing a climate of fear and security concerns, especially after hosting a footage screening of the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel that drew criticism.

Rabbi Zarchi also disclosed a disheartening aspect: Harvard’s demand that he remove the menorah at night due to fears of vandalism, despite its religious and historical significance.

“You know what happens to the menorah? After everyone leaves the Yard, we’re gonna pack it up. We have to hide it somewhere,” Rabbi Zarchi said. Harvard “would not allow us to leave the menorah here overnight, because there’s fear that it’ll be vandalized.”

This removal symbolized a lack of acceptance or safety for Jewish symbols on campus. He called for a transformative shift, advocating for a campus where such symbols can be openly displayed without fear of reprisal.

During his speech, President Gay, accompanied by her husband, listened without making any public comments. She has been heavily criticized for refusing to tell a congressional hearing that calling for the genocide of Jews was against Harvard policy.

However, she participated in the ceremonial lighting of the menorah’s shamash, which marks the seventh night of Chanukah.

Rabbi Zarchi urged her to take a more vocal stance against antisemitism, encouraging active support for the Jewish community on campus.

This report first appeared on the COLlive.com website.