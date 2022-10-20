Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Israeli teachers have signed a new contract with the Ministries of Education and Finance aimed at making sure Israeli students will not lack for classes this year.

Under the agreement, a beginning teacher will be paid NIS 9,000 per month – an increase to be paid out in two increments, the first in January 2023 and the second in September 2023. The salaries will be paid retroactively to September 2022.

Veteran teachers will also see a salary increase, with rewards for outstanding performance. Principals will receive a starting salary of NIS 19,000 per month.

Kindergarten teachers and administrators with special needs students in their classrooms will receive additional compensation.

Teachers will receive a NIS 10,000 bonus after three years of service as well.

In November and December 2022, each teacher will receive a NIS 1,000 advance per month in various performance rewards.

In addition, the holiday schedule will be changed, starting from next year, with schools working on Isru Chag (the day after a major holiday), Lag B’Omer and Taanit Esther (Fast of Esther, day before Purim) – hours that will be transferred instead to the days between Yom Kippur and Sukkot.

Teachers will have a choice of two vacation days, and the procedures for severance will be streamlined.