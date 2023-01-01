Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussil/FLASH90

By Tamir Morag

The new government is about to initiate major changes in the Israeli education system, said incoming Minister of Education Minister Yoav Kish on Sunday. He was speaking at a handover ceremony with outgoing minister Yifat Shasha Biton.

In addition, Kish gave instructions to remove all the specially (and often politically) appointed policy makers and experts (“Mesharetei Imun”) from the Education Ministry senior offices.

One of the first changes Kish said he intends to implement is reinstating the status of history and Bible studies in senior high schools. Both of these disciplines have been significantly reduced by Shasha-Biton, as well as other humanities like literature.

“We shall educate Israeli children to values and accomplishments, alongside the acceptance of the different and the other,” Kish said.

In her parting comments at the ministry, Shasha-Biton said, “During my year and a half tenure the only priority I had was the benefit of the children, their parents and the education system.”

Turning to Kish, she added, “I hope will continue and take forward the steps we have initiated – if you do that, you will take the entire education system to the next level.”

JewishPresss.com News Desk contributed to this report.