All Polish schools will close down as of next Monday, as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday. So far the Polish health ministry has confirmed 26 cases of the coronavirus, with no fatalities. Morawiecki declared that universities, museums and movie theaters will also close down.

According to the Polish authorities, most of the coronavirus cases in Poland were individuals returning from Germany. In response, the government is now imposing health checks at the borders with Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Belarus, Ukraine, and Slovakia. Travelers will have their temperature taken must submit their address in country should they need to be contacted.

Poland’s defense ministry announced on Tuesday that the Army’s Chief of Staff, General Jaroslaw Mika, tested positive for coronavirus, after returning from an army gathering in Germany.

The ministry added that defense officials traveling with General Mika had been quarantined and are in good condition.